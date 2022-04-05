Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HST traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. 486,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538,614. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

