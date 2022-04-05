Analysts Expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Brokerages predict that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). InflaRx posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in InflaRx by 41.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 200,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,947. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

