Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.01 Million

Brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $234.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.16 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $317.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,672,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $21,698,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $712.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $42.56.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

