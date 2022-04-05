Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. R1 RCM reported earnings per share of ($2.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. 13,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,892. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

