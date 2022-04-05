Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.00 Million

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will report $118.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.93 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $87.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $481.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.33 million to $493.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $514.39 million, with estimates ranging from $500.11 million to $528.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,827,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUTH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 197,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,011. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $742.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

