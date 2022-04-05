Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to report sales of $247.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.00 million and the highest is $248.97 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,376.9% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 223.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after buying an additional 1,253,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

