Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

CALA has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 402,972 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.