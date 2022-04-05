Analysts Set Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) PT at $30.00

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 479,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,642. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,666 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

