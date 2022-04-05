Analysts Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $13.33

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Angi alerts:

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,600 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Angi by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Angi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Angi by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 2,269,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,187. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.