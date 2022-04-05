Analysts Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $13.33

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,600 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 2,269,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,187. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.
