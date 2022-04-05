Analysts Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $65.63

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 376,700 shares of company stock worth $13,797,681 and sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,452,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 876.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 282,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,622,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

