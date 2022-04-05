Analysts Set Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target at $1,419.00

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,350.00.

EENEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($17.05) to GBX 1,350 ($17.70) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:EENEF remained flat at $$13.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

