Analysts Set Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Price Target at $1.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

