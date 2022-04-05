Analysts Set Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target at $33.92

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.53. 3,157,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

