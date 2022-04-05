Analysts Set One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Target Price at $35.67

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

OLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.71. 37,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 46.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

