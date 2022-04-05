Analysts Set Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Target Price at $25.80

Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. As a group, analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.