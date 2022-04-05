Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Price Target at C$12.46

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Insiders have acquired 23,310 shares of company stock worth $189,438 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,239. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.06.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

