Analyzing Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) and The Competition

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Willamette Valley Vineyards to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors 276 1289 1457 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 93.54%. Given Willamette Valley Vineyards’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willamette Valley Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards’ competitors have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $31.79 million $2.44 million 49.00 Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors $11.50 billion $1.92 billion -16.98

Willamette Valley Vineyards’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards. Willamette Valley Vineyards is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards 7.70% 7.31% 2.93% Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors -11.47% -22.88% -11.92%

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W. Bernau in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, OR.

