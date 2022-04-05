AngioDynamics (ANGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANGO stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 624,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

