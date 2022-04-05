Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:ANGN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 51,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,723. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.74. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 192.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 262.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the third quarter worth about $2,423,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 150,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

