Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,821 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 21,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $24,156,000.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.