Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

