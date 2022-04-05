ApeCoin (APE) Price Down 14.3% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $683.05 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for about $12.16 or 0.00026559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.89 or 0.07532458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.50 or 1.00050644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047894 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

