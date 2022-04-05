Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.82.

AAPL opened at $178.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.21. Apple has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 248,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

