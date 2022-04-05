Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $111.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AIT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,550,000 after acquiring an additional 941,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,571,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,744,000 after acquiring an additional 218,176 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

