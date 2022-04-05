Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives $34.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $46,090.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 14,187,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $532,031,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,234,619 shares of company stock valued at $533,787,674.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apria by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after buying an additional 242,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apria by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Apria by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Apria by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apria by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of APR remained flat at $$37.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Apria has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 586.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apria will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

