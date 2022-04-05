Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.53.

Aptiv stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

