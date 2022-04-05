Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $181.00 at Citigroup

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.69.

NYSE APTV opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 193.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

