Aptose Biosciences’ (APS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APS. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of TSE APS opened at C$1.81 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$166.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.16.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.