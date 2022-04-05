Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

