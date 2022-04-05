Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $34.89

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.89, but opened at $39.49. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 63,242 shares.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

