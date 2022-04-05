Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($7.14) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.35) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.80 ($7.48).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €5.22 ($5.73) on Monday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($7.87). The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

