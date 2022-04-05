Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Hits $436,204.86

Arqma (ARQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 6% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $436,204.86 and approximately $2,831.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,818.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.27 or 0.07506338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00271110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.33 or 0.00803884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00098981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.22 or 0.00480630 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.05 or 0.00364590 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,909,860 coins and its circulating supply is 12,865,317 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.