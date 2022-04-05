Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.80.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $2,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,888 shares of company stock valued at $12,072,901. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,766,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,802,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.