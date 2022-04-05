Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

ARVN opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

