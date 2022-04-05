Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 8%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $38.46. Approximately 68,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,648,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $14,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,447,500 and sold 58,839 shares valued at $3,170,103. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $97,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after buying an additional 1,118,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $114,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

