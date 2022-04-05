Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.91.

Shares of ASND opened at $117.40 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $96.97 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.93.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

