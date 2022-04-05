Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.54 and a 200 day moving average of $162.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.