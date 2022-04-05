Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Lowered to C$1.30 at CIBC

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE AOT traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.93. 2,483,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,004. The firm has a market cap of C$404.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

