Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.55

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.55 and traded as low as $63.85. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $63.85, with a volume of 528 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.