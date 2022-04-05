Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €23.00 by Morgan Stanley

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) has been assigned a €23.00 ($25.27) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($19.23) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.75 ($20.60) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.79 ($21.74).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

