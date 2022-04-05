Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Assura to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Assura stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

