Assura’s (AGR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 82 ($1.08).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 67.35 ($0.88) on Tuesday. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

