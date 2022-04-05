AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a £115 ($150.82) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.70) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a £100 ($131.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £105 ($137.70) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.31).

Shares of AZN opened at £100.94 ($132.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £156.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,689.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,817.67. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,045 ($92.39) and a fifty-two week high of £102.62 ($134.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

