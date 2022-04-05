AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a £105 ($137.70) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £105 ($137.70) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.31).

LON AZN opened at £101.38 ($132.96) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,045 ($92.39) and a fifty-two week high of £102.62 ($134.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,817.67. The stock has a market cap of £157.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,691.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

