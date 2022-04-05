AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $61.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 476.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.