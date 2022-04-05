Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.25 million-$23.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.56 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.04. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

