Atento’s (ATTO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ATTO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atento has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of ATTO opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 19.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

