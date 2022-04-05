Atento’s (ATTO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
ATTO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atento has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.
Shares of ATTO opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.
About Atento (Get Rating)
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
