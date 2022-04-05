Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$2.09. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 3,551,933 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$292.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$83,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,597,733.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

