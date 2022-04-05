Auto Price Tops $502.01 (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Auto has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $26.61 million and $5.39 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be bought for about $502.01 or 0.01095664 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Auto

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

