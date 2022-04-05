Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given New GBX 514 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 532 ($6.98) to GBX 514 ($6.74) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auto Trader Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 598 ($7.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $371.42.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.16 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

